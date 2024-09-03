Japan Poised For Another Record-Busting Defense Budget

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Japan's military spending is edging closer to its targeted 2% of gross domestic product (GDP), with big new budget earmarks for drones, missile defense, satellites, defense and cloud-based command and control systems.

The proposed budget, now awaiting final approval, shows Tokyo is more on military boots on the ground to meet rising security threats and challenges from China, North Korea and Russia.

On August 30, Japan's of Defense requested a record-high budget of 8.5 trillion yen ($58 billion) for the 2025 fiscal year that ends in March 2026.

The figure, a whopping 7.4% increase over an initial budget of 7.9 trillion yen, is equal to about 1.4% of projected GDP and is two-thirds greater than the 5.1 trillion yen spent in fiscal 2021.

The Ministry of Finance will review and perhaps reduce the proposed budget, which should be finalized by the end of this calendar year. If history is a guide, any reduction will likely be minimal, perhaps around 3%, meaning the final budget would still hit a record-high level of 8 trillion yen.

Official Japanese policy is to raise defense spending to NATO's standard of 2% of GDP by fiscal 2027. For decades, Japan capped defense spending at 1% of GDP, in line with its“pacifist” constitution.

Japan's GDP is growing at an annual rate of about 1%, so hitting the 2% target will require defense spending to rise by another 45% to over 12 trillion yen.

That's a fiscal stretch, to be sure, but it commits the nation to a target that makes cutting the defense budget nearly impossible under any conceivable new Japanese government.

Whether or not the 2% target is reached on time in 2027 (or at all), Japan's military build-up has been institutionalized and will likely continue apace.

How Japan spends on defense is radically changing. Personnel expenses, which are barely growing, have dropped from 44% of total spending five years ago to an estimated 29% this fiscal year and 27% in the newly proposed 2025 budget.

Most of the growth in spending has been and continues to be devoted to advanced weapons systems and other technological upgrades.

Like the US, Japan is struggling to recruit ordinary soldiers. Last February, Japan's Ministry of Defense established a panel to solve the problem and, not surprisingly, suggested higher salaries and better working and living conditions for soldiers and their families.

But the panel also pointed out the need to compete with the private sector for specialists in critical technologies such as cyber security. This is likely to be an ongoing problem as the shift to high-tech war-fighting capabilities continues.

The fiscal 2025 budget proposal was presented as part of an annual progress report on Japan's defense force development plan, which Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet approved in December 2022.