Fiber Optics Market Worth $6.8 Billion By 2029 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Asia Pacific is projected to have the largest share of the fiber optics industry

from 2024 to 2029. The rise in the number of smart cities will further increase the demand for smart transportation, smart utilities, smart buildings, and communication infrastructure-that invariably require fiber optic solutions. Also, rapid commercialization of 5G services across China, South Korea, and Japan is expected to create significant opportunities for the fiber optics in the region.

Key players in the fiber optics companies

include Corning Incorporated (US), Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan), YOFC (China), LS Cable & System Ltd. (South Korea), Prysmian Group (Italy), Fujikura Ltd. (Japan, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. (Japan), Optical Cable Corporation (US), LS Cable & System Ltd. (South Korea), Proterial Cable America Inc., (US), ), LEONI (Germany),

Coherent Corporation (US), Hengtong Group Co., Ltd. (China), Finolex Cables Ltd. (India), CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (US), Sterlite Technologies Limited (India), ZTT (China), FiberHome Telecommunication Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Aksh Optifibre (India), Art Photonics GmbH (Germany), RPG Cables (India), Nestor Cables (Finland), Orbis Oy (Finland), Birla Cable Ltd. (India), Belden Inc. (US), and Fiber Mountain(US) are among a few emerging companies in the fiber optics market.

