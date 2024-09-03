Kolkata GOLD Rate Today, September 3: Price Of 22K DROPS This Much
Date
9/3/2024 12:00:33 AM
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here's what the yellow metal costs in the city of Kolkata on 3rd of September 2024. Check out prices of 18k, 22k, 24k
The Price of gold in Kolkata today, September 3rd per gram of 22 carat is ₹6,840 and ₹7,182 for 24 carat
1 gram - ₹6,840
₹6,865 (yesterday)
8 grams - ₹ 54,720 ₹ 54,920 (yesterday)
10 grams - ₹ 68,400 ₹68,650 (yesterday)
1 gram - ₹7,182
₹7,208 (Yesterday)
8 grams - ₹ 57,456
₹ 57,664 (yesterday)
10 grams - ₹ 71,820
₹ 72,080 (Yesterday)
8 gm of 24k carat gold in Kolkata yesterday was ₹ 57,456
8 gm of 24k carat gold in Kolkata on September 1st was ₹ 57,664
MENAFN03092024007385015968ID1108628759
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.