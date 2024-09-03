عربي


Kolkata GOLD Rate Today, September 3: Price Of 22K DROPS This Much

9/3/2024 12:00:33 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here's what the yellow metal costs in the city of Kolkata on 3rd of September 2024. Check out prices of 18k, 22k, 24k


Kolkata <a target="_blank" href="https://menafn.com/MenaGoogleSearch.aspx?cx=partner-pub-1786942026589567%3Asao396-3ere&cof=FORID%3A10&ie=ISO-8859-1&q=Gold&sa=Search#1141" class ="search_links_in_body">Gold</a> Rate Today, September 3: Price Of 22K DROPS This Much Image

The Price of gold in Kolkata today, September 3rd per gram of 22 carat is ₹6,840 and ₹7,182 for 24 carat


Kolkata GOLD Rate Today, September 3: Price Of 22K DROPS This Much Image

1 gram - ₹6,840
₹6,865 (yesterday)
8 grams - ₹ 54,720 ₹ 54,920 (yesterday)
10 grams - ₹ 68,400 ₹68,650 (yesterday)


Kolkata GOLD Rate Today, September 3: Price Of 22K DROPS This Much Image

1 gram - ₹7,182
₹7,208 (Yesterday)
8 grams - ₹ 57,456
₹ 57,664 (yesterday)
10 grams - ₹ 71,820
₹ 72,080 (Yesterday)


Kolkata GOLD Rate Today, September 3: Price Of 22K DROPS This Much Image

8 gm of 24k carat gold in Kolkata yesterday was ₹ 57,456


Kolkata GOLD Rate Today, September 3: Price Of 22K DROPS This Much Image

8 gm of 24k carat gold in Kolkata on September 1st was ₹ 57,664

AsiaNet News

