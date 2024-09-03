US Seizes Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro's $13 Million Plane; Here's Why (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The United States seized Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's private jet in the Dominican Republic on Monday, a move that escalates tensions between Washington and Caracas. The US Justice Department confirmed that the aircraft, a Dassault Falcon 900EX, was flown from Santo Domingo to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in a seizure tied to violations of US sanctions.

Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a statement outlining the US government's rationale for the seizure. According to Garland, the jet was "illegally purchased" for $13 million through a shell company, which Maduro and his associates allegedly used to obscure their involvement. The jet was subsequently smuggled out of the United States and has been in the service of the Maduro government since its illegal export in April 2023.

"The Justice Department seized an aircraft we allege was illegally purchased for $13 million through a shell company and smuggled out of the United States for use by Nicolas Maduro and his cronies," Garland stated.

The US contends that this action is part of its broader strategy to hold the Maduro regime accountable for ongoing human rights abuses and corruption in Venezuela.

Aircraft tracking data from Flight Radar 24 reveals that the Dassault Falcon 900EX flew from Santo Domingo to Fort Lauderdale early Monday morning. US officials claim that individuals linked to Maduro used a Caribbean-based shell company to purchase the jet in late 2022 and early 2023, concealing their involvement to evade sanctions. The jet was then smuggled out of the United States and has primarily flown between Venezuela and a military base in the country since May 2023.

The jet's seizure comes amid ongoing political unrest in Venezuela. President Maduro has faced significant international condemnation following a disputed election on July 28, 2024. The election, which resulted in dozens of deaths and over 2,400 arrests during subsequent protests, has been widely criticized for alleged fraud.

The opposition in Venezuela claims it won the election by a wide margin and has accused Maduro of tampering with the results. Despite these allegations, the Maduro government has refused to release detailed vote tallies, further fueling accusations of authoritarianism.

"Maduro and his representatives have tampered with the results of the July 28 presidential election, falsely claimed victory, and carried out widespread repression to maintain power by force," a U.S. National Security Council spokesperson said, underscoring the seriousness of the situation.

The seizure of Maduro's jet is the latest in a series of actions taken by the US and other international bodies to pressure his government. Since 2005, the US has imposed sanctions on Venezuela, targeting individuals and entities linked to "criminal, antidemocratic, or corrupt actions," as outlined in a Congressional briefing document. These sanctions were expanded under the Trump administration to include financial and sectoral sanctions.

The United States, the European Union, and several Latin American countries have refused to recognize Maduro's victory in the July 28 election without the release of detailed voting results. The unrest following the election resulted in 27 deaths and at least 192 injuries, highlighting the deepening crisis in the South American nation.

The US government views the jet's seizure as a significant step in ensuring that Maduro "continues to feel the consequences" of his misgovernance. The Justice Department's action marks a clear message to the Maduro regime that international law violations and human rights abuses will not go unpunished.