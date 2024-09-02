Workato® Announces Official Speaker Lineup For Second Automate Singapore Conference Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 September 2024 - Workato ®, the leading AI-driven enterprise orchestration platform, unveiled the lineup of keynotes and speakers for its fourth annual customer and partner conference, Automate: Business As Unusual . The in-person event, taking place September 12, will set the stage for leaders in Asia to discuss how their companies are approaching AI, Automation, and Integration and share stories around increasing organizational efficiency and agility, driving business impact across organizations, and more. This year's event will feature hands-on workshops and product demos, real use cases from customers and partners, top-tier networking opportunities, and more. The in-person event will be held at the Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre in Singapore.



“Last year, Automate was about The New Automation Mindset, the framework, and blueprint around approaching automation, integration, and AI at scale across the enterprise. This year, we're focusing on business as unusual and how customers, partners, and prospects can ignite efficiency across IT, Finance, HR, RevOps, and Product, empowering everyone to integrate, automate, and scale,” said Vijay Tella, co-founder, and CEO at Workato.“Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from the leaders championing enterprise orchestration. Automate 2024 will be the moment for us to focus on the future of enterprise orchestration and the convergence of automation, integration, and AI.”



Attendees will hear about the current and future state of AI, Automation, and Integration in sessions from Luiz Enriquez, Group Chief Technology Officer at Zuellig Pharma; Ho Kuen Loon, Chief Executive Officer at Fullerton Health, Charles Tan, Senior Director, Philanthropy at Majurity Trust. Automate will feature engaging sessions such as customer case studies, panel discussions, product demos, and more. Notable sessions include:







The Responsive Enterprise in the Agentic Economy with Vijay Tella, Chief Executive Officer, Workato, Amlan Debnath, Chief Product Officer, Workato and Carter Busse, Chief Information Officer, Workato



Energizing the Core - Leveraging Technology to Drive End-to-end Business Orchestration with Luiz Enriquez, Group Chief Technology Officer, Zuellig Pharma, Vijay Tella, Chief Executive Officer, Workato



Agentic Orchestration: The Next Frontier of Enterprise AI with Bhaskar Roy, Chief of AI Products & Integrations, Workato, Bennett Goh, Group Product Manager, Workato



C-suite Fireside Chat: Supercharging Efficiency, Innovation and Experience with Intelligent Integration and Automation with Ho Kuen Loon, Chief Executive Officer, Fullerton Health, Vijay Tella, Chief Executive Officer, Workato



The Inevitable Choice of AI - Navigating a Necessary New Paradigm with Joseph Tsao, Chief Operating Officer, PRISM+, Aaron Engel, Chief Information Security Officer, ExpressVPN, Sean Ho, Managing Director, Fullerton Health, Bhaskar Roy, Chief of AI Products & Integrations, Workato



Orchestrating the Enterprise - Optimizing Business Processes to Drive Productivity and Streamlined Efficiency with Han Yong Low, Chief Information Officer, Kuok Group Singapore, Joey Chua, Director of Digital & IT Transformation, Gulf Marine, Damian Leach, Chief Information Officer, Seaco, Arnaldo Dantis, SVP for Operations and Business Continuity, Intellicare, Carter Busse, Chief Information Officer, Workato



Breaking the Mould - Innovation and Efficiency in the Field of Finance with Kenneth Cheung

Tech for Good - Transforming Communities and Tackling Social Challenges with Tech with Charles Tan, Senior Director, Philanthropy, The Majurity Trust, Leslie Li, Head of Information Technology, Alliance to End Plastic Waste, June Lee, General Manager, Asia, Workato





"Automate is all about networking with your peers, gaining new skills, and learning about automation and AI from the best in the business," said Markus Zirn, Chief Strategy Officer at Workato."We've always prioritized the customer experience and have cultivated a lineup of the best leaders from finance, HR, marketing, sales, and more to share how automation, integration, and AI have revolutionized their teams' work. This year's Automate will be bigger and better than ever."Workato will also announce the launch of Workato Cares, the company's philanthropic initiative which aims to empower individuals with the knowledge, education and tools to succeed and enable non-profit organisations to do more with less, powered by enterprise orchestration. As a part of Workato Cares, the company announced it has joined Pledge 1% and is committed to donating equity, product, and time for social good.Workato will introduce its first Workato Cares partner in Asia, The Majurity Trust, a Singapore-based philanthropic organisation that partners with donors and social impact organisations to build a thriving community for all. The Majurity Trust will leverage the Workato platform to tackle challenges in resourcing, improve operational efficiency and volunteer management processes and drive more effective fund-raising."We are excited to partner with Workato as we leverage integration, automation and AI to tackle challenges in resourcing, fund-raising and operations. The Majurity Trust is a firm believer that technology can empower the social services and non-profit sector, helping organisations consolidate critical resources and drive organisational efficiency," said Martin Tan, Chief Executive Officer at The Majurity Trust." We hope that our collaboration paves the way for more organisations in the non-profit sector to adopt a crucial mindset shift - to embrace industry-leading technology as an enabler for a more equitable and sustainable world."Workato enables enterprises to transform their business operations by orchestrating business processes end-to-end and operationalizing AI across the entire organization. Designed with best-in-class security and governance, scalability, performance, and availability, Workato's low-code, no-code platform makes it easy for IT and business teams to integrate their applications, data, and experiences.For the full agenda and details on how to register for the in-person event, click here .