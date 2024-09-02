King, Japan PM Discuss Dangerous Developments In West Bank And Gaza
9/2/2024
Amman, September 2 (Petra) -- his majesty
King Abdullah II on Monday warned of the repercussions of the continued Israeli attacks
in the West bank
on regional stability and security.
According to a royal court statement, in a phone call with Japan Prime Minister
Kishida Fumio, His Majesty reiterated the need to step up efforts to reach an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza and increase aid to the Strip.
The King also stressed Jordan's rejection of the displacement of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.
The King commended Japan's support for UNRWA, to enable the agency to undertake its vital role under its UN mandate.
His Majesty reaffirmed the importance of creating a political horizon to achieve just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.
The call also covered Jordan-Japan ties, with the King expressing pride in the 70th anniversary of Jordanian-Japanese relations, and voicing appreciation for Japan's development support for Jordan.
