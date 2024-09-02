عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
King, Japan PM Discuss Dangerous Developments In West Bank And Gaza

King, Japan PM Discuss Dangerous Developments In West Bank And Gaza


9/2/2024 11:03:21 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, September 2 (Petra) -- his majesty King Abdullah II on Monday warned of the repercussions of the continued Israeli attacks in the West bank on regional stability and security.
According to a royal court statement, in a phone call with Japan Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, His Majesty reiterated the need to step up efforts to reach an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza and increase aid to the Strip.
The King also stressed Jordan's rejection of the displacement of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.
The King commended Japan's support for UNRWA, to enable the agency to undertake its vital role under its UN mandate.
His Majesty reaffirmed the importance of creating a political horizon to achieve just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.
The call also covered Jordan-Japan ties, with the King expressing pride in the 70th anniversary of Jordanian-Japanese relations, and voicing appreciation for Japan's development support for Jordan.

MENAFN02092024000117011021ID1108628540


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search