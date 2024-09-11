Canadian Lawmakers Call For Probe Into Russian Meddling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Members of the Canadian Parliament's Public Safety and National Security Committee seek a meeting to investigate Russian malign influence operations.

The proposal was put forward by a group of five committee members, who sent a letter to its chair, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"The allegations of Russian foreign interference by the U.S. Department of Justice are more than a cause for concern - they are a serious threat to Canadian national security and integrity. We cannot ignore the fact that foreign actors, particularly Russia, are using these figures to manipulate public opinion and erode trust in our democratic institutions. This situation calls for an immediate and forceful response to safeguard the integrity of our democracy," reads the letter, whose text was seen by Ukrinform.

The signatories called for a meeting of the committee to "expose the threat". "Delve into the specifics of how foreign actors, particularly Russia, are using conservative media platforms and figures to influence Canadian politics and public opinion," the document states.

According to the committee members, the emergency meeting will also allow to "summon experts". "Call upon security officials, intelligence experts, and civil society representatives to testify about foreign actors' manipulation of information and countermeasures necessary to address disinformation," the letter emphasizes.

Finally, committee members should "reassess approaches". "Consider whether existing ecosystems could be more resilient in the face of such manipulative tactics," the document concludes.

It should be recalled that last week, the US Department of Justice exposed a U.S.-based media company affiliated with the six influential conservative figures, which was secretly financed by employees of the Russian state-owned media outlet. That media company have been releasing English-language videos that were often consistent with the Kremlin's“interest in amplifying U.S. domestic divisions in order to weaken U.S. opposition” to Russian interests, like its war in Ukraine.

Later, it turned out that the said media company was also closely connected to Canada and that its content targeted the Canadian audiences as well.