Ukraine's Path To NATO Is Irreversible Blinken

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken confirmed the irreversibility of Ukraine's path to membership and emphasized the importance of implementing relevant reforms in the country.

He stated this on Wednesday, September 11, at a press in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"NATO allies came together (at the summit in Washington - ed.) to make it clear that Ukraine's path to NATO is irreversible, and now Ukraine is moving along that path," Blinken emphasized, answering questions about the prospects for Ukraine's membership in the Alliance.

toat's

In this connection, he reminded that for the first time in the NATO's history, a dedicated command was established with purpose to help Ukraine move on the path to NATO membership, and that command is already operational.

"So, all of that is moving forward, and it is important that as that moves forward, Ukraine continue to move forward on the necessary reforms," the US Secretary of State noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, following the last meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council in Washington, the countries of the Alliance confirmed their readiness to invite Ukraine to join NATO when the allies agree to it and all conditions are met.