Arab League Says Donor Countries' UNRWA Contributions Must Continue

Cairo: The Arab League said today that donor countries must continue their commitments and contributions to the budget of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said in a meeting with Commissioner-General, Philippe Lazzarini, at the headquarters of the AL General Secretariat full support for UNRWA's mission and work to support Palestinian refugees in its five areas of operation.

Meanwhile, Lazzarini reviewed the conditions of Palestinian refugees in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing Israeli occupation aggression, as well as in the West Bank with the escalation of occupation attacks. He also highlighted UNRWA's financial and logistical challenges with the occupation forces regularly striking its headquarters and staff and disrupting its work.

