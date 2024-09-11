Two Civilians Wounded As Russians Shell Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russians shelled Kherson injuring two people.

Chief of the Kherson City Military Administration, Roman Mrochko, posted this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Two people were in the enemy's shelling of Kherson; they have been hospitalized now," the post reads.

According to Mrochko, a 44-year-old received got a blast injury and a shrapnel wound in her forearm. A 31-year-old man blast and open craniocerebral injuries, a brain contusion, as well as shrapnel injuries. Mrochko specified that the people were outside at the time of the Russian attack.

Earlier, the regional chief reported that Russian continually shell Kherson. Thus, a number of explosions rang out in the city's Dniprovskyi district.

As reported by Ukrinform, a man was wounded in Kherson region as the enemy shelled the village of Sadove.