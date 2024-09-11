Two Civilians Wounded As Russians Shell Kherson
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russians shelled Kherson injuring two people.
Chief of the Kherson City Military Administration, Roman Mrochko, posted this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"Two people were injured in the enemy's shelling of Kherson; they have been hospitalized now," the post reads.
According to Mrochko, a 44-year-old received got a blast injury and a shrapnel wound in her forearm. A 31-year-old man blast and open craniocerebral injuries, a brain contusion, as well as shrapnel injuries. Mrochko specified that the people were outside at the time of the Russian attack.
Read also: Russians hit Kostiantynivka
– three people killed
, five injured
Earlier, the regional chief reported that Russian continually shell Kherson. Thus, a number of explosions rang out in the city's Dniprovskyi district.
As reported by Ukrinform, a man was wounded in Kherson region as the enemy shelled the village of Sadove.
