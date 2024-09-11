War Update: 93 Combat Clashes Along Frontlines, Enemy Suffering Significant Losses In Pokrovsk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Pokrovsk sector, the invader's forces suffered significant losses, a total of 93 combat clashes occurred on the frontlines.

That is according to General Staff's update as of 22:00, September 11, 2024, Ukrinform reports.

"Since the beginning of the day, there have been 93 combat clashes, 23 of which are currently ongoing. The invaders launched five missile strikes, 49 air strikes using 59 glide bombs, 625 kamikaze drone strikes, and carried out 3,671 on the positions of our and populated areas using various types weapons," the post says.

In the Kharkiv sector, throughout the day, the invaders carried out three attacks near Hatyshche, Lyptsi and Tykhe. Ukraine's Defense Forces successfully repelled two enemy's assaults, one battle is ongoing. According to tentative data, the enemy's casualty toll is 108 killed and wounded, Ukrainian defenders also destroyed two armored fighting vehicles, two artillery systems, four vehicles and two pieces of special equipment. In addition, six artillery systems, one armored combat vehicle and six vehicles were damaged.

In the Kupiansk sector, the Ukrainian forces repulsed 16 enemy attacks near Lozova, Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Stelmakhivka, and Andriivka, three clashes are still ongoing, the situation is under control.

In the Lyman sector the enemy attacked ten times, attempting to advance towards Makiivka, Nevske, Terniv, Hrekivka, Druzheliubivka, and Tverdokhlibove, where our defenders successfully repelled all the attacks.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled one enemy assault near Vyimka.

Supported by aviation, the enemy tried five times to penetrate Ukrainian defenses in the Toretsk sector. Throughout the day, the invaders attacked the Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Toretsk, Nelipivka, and Dachne.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian troops repelled 30 offensive and assault actions of the enemy near the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Novooleksandrivka, Hrodivka, Novotroitske, Novohrodivka, Selydove, and Mykhailivka. According to preliminary data, the enemy lost 276 people today, two tanks, two artillery systems, two armored fighting vehicles, seven cars and two pieces of special equipment were destroyed. Another tank, two armored fighting vehicles and one artillery system of the enemy were damaged.

As many as 22 combat clashes occurred in the Kurakhove sector throughout the day. The invaders remain active, trying to advance near Kostiantynivka, Ukrainsk and Heorhiivka. Currently, eight clashes are ongoing.

In the Vremivka sector, the invaders have so far carried out eight attacks towards Vuhledar. All of them have been repelled, the situation is under control.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian troops repelled two enemy's attacks near Malaya Tokmachka, the enemy had no success.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the situation has not undergone significant changes, no losses of positions and territories have been allowed. Ukrainian soldiers disrupted four assaults by Russian invaders.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, this evening the Ukrainian air defense shot down a Russian missile over Sumy region.