Blinken: Long-Range Strikes, Ukraine's Needs And Situation On Frontline Discussed In Kyiv

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken noted that at the meetings with the Ukrainian leadership they discussed, in particular, the situation on the battlefield, Ukraine's needs, as well as the possibility of launching long-range strikes on targets deep in Russia.

He said this at a press conference, the correspondent of Ukrinform reports.

"We've had a very good discussion today with the Foreign Minister, with President Zelensky, with the whole team about the situation on the battlefield, Ukraine's objectives and what it needs to succeed. And among other things, we discussed long-range strikes, and a number of other things as well," the US Secretary of State noted.

He assured that he would pass on the details of the discussion to President Biden, just as British Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, would tell his Prime Minister about the conversations in Kyiv. On Friday, Blinken said, US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will meet in Washington and are expected to discuss the issues.

Blinken agreed that the escalation factor must be taken into account in the plan to provide Ukraine with new opportunities for strikes against Russia. However, he said, it is not the only factor, and it is not necessarily the deciding factor.

"We have provided extraordinary support to Ukraine for more than two years – not just training, not just money, but most sophisticated weapons systems," the head of American diplomacy noted.

He emphasized that efforts are focused on ensuring the greatest efficiency for the Ukrainian side.

"We are determined to provide them with what they need to succeed," he emphasized.

Regarding escalation, Blinken noted that Russia, which has been increasing attacks on civilian targets and energy infrastructure and recently purchased ballistic missiles from Iran, wants it.

"So if anyone is taking escalatory action, it would appear to be Mr Putin and Russia," the US Secretary of State emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, on Wednesday, September 11, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and UK Foreign Minister David Lammy arrived on a joint visit to Kyiv, where they met with the leadership of Ukraine.