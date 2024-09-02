(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining landscape- The global battlefield management systems market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.10 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

3.62%

during the forecast period. Ongoing digitization of battlefield operations

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

increasing penetration of ai in defense applications. However,

cost and budget constraints associated with battlefield management systems

poses a challenge. Key market players include ASELSAN AS, Atos SE , BAE Systems Plc, Cobham Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., General Atomics, General Dynamics Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leidos Holdings Inc., Leonardo DRS Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., RTX Corp., Saab AB, Science Applications International Corp. Inc, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, and The Boeing Co.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global battlefield management systems market 2024-2028 Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Battlefield Management Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period - Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.62% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 2105.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.48 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, China, UK, India, and Russia Key companies profiled ASELSAN AS, Atos SE, BAE Systems Plc, Cobham Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., General Atomics, General Dynamics Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leidos Holdings Inc., Leonardo DRS Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., RTX Corp., Saab AB, Science Applications International Corp. Inc, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, and The Boeing Co.

Market Driver

The Battlefield Management System (BMS) market is a significant segment of the defense industry. BMS enables real-time command and control of military forces in the field. It integrates data from various sources, providing situational awareness to military commanders. The system enhances communication and coordination among troops, improving operational efficiency and effectiveness. Major players in the market include Thales Group, Raytheon Technologies, and Elbit Systems. The market is expected to grow due to increasing military modernization efforts and rising geopolitical tensions.



The Battlefield Management System (BMS) market is experiencing significant growth due to the integration of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) for enhanced situational awareness. The Internet of Things (IoT) is also playing a crucial role in connecting various devices and systems for real-time data sharing. Unmanned systems including drones, unmanned ground vehicles, and unmanned underwater vehicles are increasingly being used for reconnaissance and surveillance. Interoperability is key to ensuring seamless communication between different military branches - Army, Air Force, and Navy - during air, naval, and military operations. Asymmetrical threats from terrorism, insurgency, and cyber attacks necessitate the need for advanced defense capabilities. BMS is essential for sensor processing, video management systems, network routers, and power management in combat ground vehicles. GPS tools and handheld sensors, including electro optic sensors and radars, are also integral components of modern BMS. Military modernization programs continue to drive demand for advanced BMS solutions.



Explore a 360° Analysis of the Market: Unveil the Impact of AI. For complete insights- Request Sample!

Market

Challenges



The Battlefield Management System (BMS) market is a significant segment in the defense industry. BMS enables effective command and control of military forces in real-time. It integrates various systems like communication, navigation, intelligence, and weapon systems. BMS enhances situational awareness, facilitates coordinated responses, and improves overall battlefield management. Major defense organizations worldwide invest in advanced BMS to ensure operational superiority. Battlefield Management Systems (BMS) play a crucial role in modern military operations, integrating data from various sensors, communication networks, and platforms for effective decision-making. However, implementing BMS faces challenges from military modernization programs and the need for interoperability between air, naval, and military operations. Sensor processing, video management systems, network routers, and power management systems are essential components. Defense capabilities rely on GPS tools, hardware, computing systems, and software. Geopolitical tensions and defense-related expenditure drive market growth. Challenges include integrating handheld sensors, electro-optic sensors, radars, communication technology infrastructure, and big data in efficient data centers. Risks include communication failures, mission effectiveness, and military personnel training. Network-centric warfare requires common operational pictures, mission effectiveness, and real-time data management tools. Government bodies and defense systems must address these challenges to enhance warfare capabilities using BMS.

For more insights on driver and challenges

-

Request a

sample report!

Segment Overview



This battlefield management systems market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Communication network system

1.2 Tracker and armored vehicles

1.3 Dismounted soldier tracking 1.4 Commander systems and BMS Software



2.1 Army

2.2 Airforce 2.3 Navy



3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1

Communication network system-

Modern battlefield management systems enable effective communication and coordination among combat units through specialized radios and integrated navigation, observation, and orientation devices. These technologies facilitate efficient operations by providing situational awareness and digital information to defense units. New communication technologies, such as satellite communication (SATCOM), very high-frequency communication, and ultra-high-frequency communication, are replacing traditional cable systems for secure data transmission. The emerging Ka-band technology offers high bandwidth for long-distance, high-speed data transmission, making wireless communication a popular choice for ground command and control systems, military combat missions, situational awareness, and routine military operations. The demand for advanced war room management systems, aerial surveillance vehicles, and improved communication systems will fuel the growth of the C4ISR market during the forecast period.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

Battlefield Management Systems (BMS) are advanced technology solutions designed to enhance military operations by integrating sensor data, communication networks, and computing systems. These systems enable real-time situational awareness, facilitating modern warfare strategies such as network-centric warfare and common operational pictures. BMS are essential for military modernization programs, supporting air and naval operations with sensor processing, video management systems, network routers, and computer hardware devices. Additionally, BMS incorporate computer software, display devices, imaging devices, night vision devices, tracking devices, and wired communication devices to provide a comprehensive battlefield situation. Government bodies play a crucial role in the development and implementation of these systems to ensure effective and efficient military operations.

Market Research Overview

Battlefield Management Systems (BMS) are advanced technology solutions designed to enhance military operations by integrating various sensors, communication networks, and data management tools. These systems enable a common operational picture, facilitating efficient command and control of air, naval, and military ground forces. BMS plays a crucial role in military modernization programs by integrating sensors such as electro optic sensors, radars, and handheld sensors, along with communication technology infrastructure, GPS tools, and power management systems. The hardware segment, including computing systems, computer hardware devices, and display devices, forms the backbone of BMS. The software segment comprises video management systems, sensor processing, and data management tools. The market is driven by geopolitical tensions, defense-related expenditure, and the need for network-centric warfare. Modern battle strategies rely on battlefield sensors, communication networks, and data management tools to ensure mission effectiveness. Risks such as asymmetrical threats, terrorism, insurgency, cyber attacks, and border security are addressed through the integration of artificial intelligence, machine learning, Internet of Things, unmanned systems, drones, and unmanned underwater vehicles. Interoperability between defense systems is essential, and government bodies play a vital role in implementing and regulating these technologies. Military personnel benefit from BMS through improved communication, situational awareness, and mission planning capabilities. The Army, Air Force, and Navy all utilize BMS to enhance their defense capabilities and respond to modern warfare challenges. The integration of wired and wireless communication devices, night vision devices, tracking devices, and imaging devices further enhances the functionality of these systems.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Type



Communication Network System



Tracker And Armored Vehicles



Dismounted Soldier Tracking

Commander Systems And BMS Software

End-user



Army



Airforce

Navy

Geography



North America



APAC



Europe



Middle East And Africa South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio