Angelcreatives Unveils New Single 'Hello Anthem'

The new track promises to uplift spirits and help listeners welcome new beginnings.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Angelcreatives, the innovative artist dedicated to blending wellness with music, is thrilled to announce the release of their brand-new single,“Hello Anthem.” Inspired by Adele's Grammy-winning hit“Hello” and the timeless message of Michael Jackson's“Heal the World,”“Hello Anthem” is designed to be the perfect addition to any playlist, show, or TV show.

“Hello Anthem” is a greeting and introduction song that invites listeners to embrace the present and let go of past worries. With its soothing melodies and powerful lyrics, the track envelops listeners in a warm, uplifting embrace from the very first note. The infectious chorus, with its memorable hook, serves as a daily reminder to welcome each new day with positivity and hope.

"'Hello Anthem' is a good song with strong lyrics," said Adonis Tsilimparis, a songwriter, guitarist, and music producer who has scored music for countless professional advertisements, television shows and films. "I could see it working well as a show opener."

Angelcreatives, who has been driven by a mission to craft music that promotes health and well-being, has once again struck a chord with a song that transcends cultural and generational boundaries. The production quality of“Hello Anthem” is exceptional, featuring rich, emotive vocals and a harmonious blend of contemporary and classic elements, creating a soundscape that is both nostalgic and fresh.

“Hello Anthem” is available now on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

