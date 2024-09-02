City, Or Not City?: GWM's Global Users Tour In Chengdu Goes Viral Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) BAODING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 September 2024 - In recent years, Chinese cultural elements have gained widespread popularity worldwide. From the hit game Black Myth: Wukong, inspired by Chinese mythology, to trends like "City, or not City" and "China Travel" among foreign tourists visiting China, the unique charm and broad influence of Chinese culture are evident. On August 31st, GWM thoughtfully organized a unique tour of Chengdu, inviting global users and media representatives to experience the city's endless charm and rich cultural heritage. This event marked the final stop of GWM's international user and media tour in China, following visits to the "GWM Global Off-Road Factory" and the "2024 Chengdu Motor Show."





"City, or not City?": GWM's Global Users Tour in Chengdu Goes Viral

The Chengdu tour was more than just a simple cultural exploration; it was a comprehensive showcase of GWM's strength and appeal, providing an excellent opportunity for the brand to stand out. During the event, the guests first visited the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, where they had a close-up experience with the adorable giant pandas. They then savored the bold and spicy flavors of Sichuan cuisine, gaining a deep appreciation for Chengdu's rich culinary culture. This vibrant city, with its unique lifestyle, left every guest thoroughly immersed and reluctant to leave.



In the afternoon, the guests visited GWM's exclusive dealership in Chengdu. The store manager provided a comprehensive introduction to GWM, covering the brand's founding story, its globalization journey, and the innovation in product development and technological advancements. The discussion spanned from serving Chinese customers to reaching a global audience. Through this activity, the guests gained a deeper understanding of GWM's brand strength, product capabilities, customer engagement, and service excellence, as well as the company's profound expertise and outstanding competence in the automotive industry.



International users and media expressed their gratitude and delight regarding the recent event organized by GWM. An Australian participant praised the experience, saying, "GWM put a lot of effort into the User's China Tour, making me feel like I wasn't just buying a car but joining a family." Another attendee from Dubai mentioned, "Visiting the panda base was such a rare and valuable experience, bringing us closer to nature and life. Tasting authentic Sichuan hotpot, with its spicy and flavorful profile, is something I still vividly remember. Not to mention the Sichuan opera face-changing performance; the intricate masks that change in an instant carry profound Chinese cultural significance. Chengdu is an amazing city! This truly was a unique trip."



The Chengdu tour was not just a comprehensive showcase of GWM's products and services; it was also a profound integration of culture and brand. Looking ahead, GWM will continue to join hands with global users to explore the unknown, create new opportunities, and set a new benchmark for Chinese automotive brands.







