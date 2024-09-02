Paris Paralympics 2024: Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar Bag Archery Mixed Team Bronze; PM Modi Lauds Historic Feat

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a groundbreaking achievement, India's para-archers Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar secured a bronze medal in the mixed team compound event at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Monday, making history as the first Indian to win a medal in this category. Their victory is especially momentous, as 17-year-old Sheetal Devi, the world's only active female armless para-archer, has now become an inspirational figure worldwide.

The bronze medal was clinched in a thrilling contest against Italy's Eleonara Sarti and Matteo Bonacina. The match was a nail-biter, with the Indian duo narrowly edging out the Italians by a score of 156-155. This victory came after a heart-wrenching semi-final loss to Iran, which was decided by two tense shootouts. Despite both teams shooting perfect 10s, Iran advanced due to their shots landing closer to the center.

This bronze marks India's first-ever Paralympic medal in compound archery and only the second in the nation's Paralympic archery history, following Harvinder Singh's bronze in the individual recurve event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

"Teamwork triumphs! Congratulations to Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar on winning the Bronze in Mixed Team Compound Open Archery. They have demonstrated remarkable dexterity and determination. India is delighted by this feat," wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi following this feat in a post on X.

Sheetal Devi's journey to this historic moment is nothing short of extraordinary. At just 17, she has already become a global sensation in the world of para-archery. She first made headlines at the Asian Para Games last year, where she became the first Indian female para-athlete to win multiple medals in a single edition. Her rise in the sport has been meteoric, and her story is one of inspiration and resilience.

In the lead-up to the Paris Paralympics, Sheetal shattered the previous world record in the ranking round of the individual events, securing a second-place finish. However, her campaign in the individual event ended in heartbreak as she lost in the round of 16 by just one point to Tokyo silver medalist Mariana Zuniga.

Despite this setback, Sheetal's bronze in the mixed team event is a testament to her determination and skill. She has now become a beacon of hope and inspiration for athletes around the world, especially those facing physical challenges.

Rakesh Kumar, at 39, brought his vast experience to the fore in this Paralympic campaign. A world champion in 2023, Rakesh also narrowly missed a bronze in the men's individual compound event, losing to China's He Zihao by a close 146-147 margin. His partnership with Sheetal in the mixed team event, however, proved to be the perfect blend of experience and youthful vigor.

Last year, Rakesh had an outstanding performance at the Para Asian Games, where he won three medals, including a gold. His consistent performances over the years have established him as one of the leading figures in Indian para-archery.