Syntekabio Collaborates With Global Compound Supplier Enamine For AI-Based Synthetic Drug Development

KYIV, UKRAINE, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Syntekabio collaborates with global compound supplier Enamine on AI-driven synthetic drug development and global expansion through a strategic partnership.

Syntekabio (CEO Jongsun Jung, KOSDAQ:226330), an AI drug discovery company, announced on September 2nd that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with global company Enamine Ltd. for compound supply, synthesis, and AI-based drug development at the AI Bio Supercomputer Center (ABS Center) in Daejeon.

Under this agreement, Enamine will provide an extensive synthetic compound library, while Syntekabio plans to apply this library to its AI drug platform 'DeepMatcher®' candidate discovery service to derive optimized lead compounds for drug development.

The companies also plan to accelerate their global market expansion by conducting joint marketing related to AI-driven drug discovery services.

Enamine, headquartered in Kyiv, Ukraine, is a leading global compound producer that provides not only compound supply but also comprehensive in vitro efficacy verification services such as binding assays and ADMET screening. Recently, it has been expanding its global network by establishing branches in the United States, Germany, and Poland.

Through this agreement, Enamine will leverage its expertise in chemical synthesis, custom synthesis, and preclinical biology services to collaborate on drug optimization and lead compound derivation using Syntekabio's AI-based molecular design capabilities.

Syntekabio is actively pursuing bio-drug research using NEO-ARS and Ab-ARS, in addition to its synthetic drug candidate discovery service using DeepMatcher®. In particular, NEO-ARS, a personal and shared neoantigen prediction service, and Ab-ARS, a novel antibody discovery and optimization research service, have been introduced at various global conferences and are attracting attention from potential global clients.

Enamine's Director of Business Development, Dr. Iaroslava Kos, said,“We are excited to collaborate with Syntekabio to integrate our extensive compound library with their advanced AI platform. This partnership aims to accelerate the discovery of optimized lead compounds, enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of drug development. By combining our strengths, we look forward to making significant advancements in the field of synthetic drug development.”

Hye-Kyung Cho, CSO of Syntekabio, stated, "Syntekabio's main business model is to provide synthetic drug candidate discovery services using DeepMatcher® to domestic and international clients, and securing a compound library is the foundation for discovering excellent candidate substances. By incorporating Enamine's large-scale compound library into DeepMatcher® through this collaboration, we expect to provide enhanced AI drug services and strengthen our competitiveness in the global market”.

About Enamine

Enamine is a scientifically driven integrated discovery Contract Research Organization with unique partnering opportunities in exploring new chemical space. The company combines access to the in-house produced screening compounds (4.4M in stock) and building blocks (350K in stock) with a comprehensive platform of integrated discovery services to advance and accelerate the efforts in Drug Discovery. For more details, visit .

About Syntekabio

Syntekabio Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ: 226330) is a drug discovery company bringing together biology and AI/ML since 2009 and facilitating the discovery of first-in-class and best-in-class compounds, rapidly. The company has its own supercomputer cloud, along with a global contract research organization network to complement and validate its computational results. Syntekabio offers clients a one-stop shop, with technologies and tailored services to rapidly generate and optimize drug candidates from target to IND-enabling. Syntekabio's disease-agnostic platform generates a continual stream of hits, leads, and drug candidates that are readily available for purchase. The company also undertakes client-specific projects to identify highly promising development candidates for specific targets and indications. For more details, visit .

