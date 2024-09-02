Kuwait's 10Th Relief Planeload Heads To Sudan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's tenth relief plandeload departed to Sudan on Monday carrying on board 10 tons of foodstuff, organized by Al-Salam society for humanitarian and charity work, in cooperation with Kuwait's ministries of Foreign Affairs, Defense, and Social affairs.

In remarks to KUNA Deputy Director General of the society, Hamad Al-Oun said this aid plane is to support and help the people of Sudan during this humanitarian crisis as the country is facing extreme shortage of food, water, as well as floods and heavy rains that left millions of Sudanese displaced especially with the current situation of armed conflicts.

Al-Oun further said that the flight consists of the necessary food that helped meet the needs of the displaced families which includes, rice, beans, dates and other basics.

He announced that a second plane is scheduled to depart on Tuesday, with more than 10 tons of aid, as he called for support to help the affected Sudanese who are facing famine and suffering from the spread of diseases, especially after the spread of cholera which threatens the lives of millions with the absences of the basic and minimum humanitarian needs.

According to the latest statistics from the United Nations for the Coordination and Humanitarian affairs there are 25 million Sudanese suffering from widespread famine. (end)

