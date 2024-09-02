US economy rises with unexpected growth, jobless claims remain constant

(MENAFN) In the second quarter, the U.S. exceeded expectations with a growth rate of 3 percent on an annualized basis, surpassing the forecasted 2.8 percent and marking a significant rise from the 1.4 percent growth recorded in the previous quarter. This robust performance was largely driven by an increase in consumer spending, alongside notable contributions from private inventory investment and non-residential fixed investment. The growth reflects strong economic momentum, but it was somewhat tempered by the negative impact of higher levels, which detracted from the overall GDP growth.



While the economic expansion was impressive, a separate report on unemployment benefits indicated ongoing challenges in the labor market. Initial claims for unemployment benefits remained at 231,000, a slight improvement from the previous week's figure of 233,000 and marginally better than the anticipated 232,000. Despite this decrease, the current level of claims remains elevated compared to earlier in the year, highlighting a persistent softness in the job market.



The divergence between strong economic growth and a weaker labor market underscores the complexities facing the U.S. economy. The solid GDP performance suggests resilience and underlying strength, driven by consumer activity and investment. However, the continued high level of unemployment claims points to ongoing challenges and potential vulnerabilities within the labor sector that may require attention as economic conditions evolve.



