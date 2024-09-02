Algerian Presidential Elections Abroad Voting Begins

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Algiers: A vote for the Algerian presidential abroad began Monday, as Algerians headed to the ballot boxes to participate in choosing a new president for the country from among three candidates, while Algerians at home will vote on Sept. 7.

The Algerian National Independent Authority for Elections (ANIE) said that the figures provided by the ANIE include 865,490 voters (45 percent women, 55 percent men), while the percentage of those under 40 years of age reached 15.43 percent.

It indicated that voters abroad will cast their votes through 117 committees distributed across Algerian diplomatic and consular centers in various countries of the world.

The current President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of the Movement of Society for Peace (MSP) Abdelaali Hassani Cherif, and the First Secretary of the Front of Socialist Forces (FFS) Youssef Aouchiche are competing in the presidential elections on Sept. 7.