Australia Says Deeply Concerned By China's 'Aggressive Actions' Against Philippines

(MENAFN- IANS) Canberra, Sep 2 (IANS) The Australian on Monday said that it remains "deeply concerned" by a series of "dangerous and aggressive actions" by China against the Philippines, including on August 19, 25 and 31, near Sabina Shoal in the South China Sea.

"Australia shares the Philippines' condemnation of this destabilising and unacceptable conduct. It poses serious risks of harm to crew, and undermines recent commitments to de-escalate tensions in the South China Sea," read a statement issued by the Australian Foreign Ministry.

On August 31, the Philippines had accused a Chinese Coast Guard vessel of "deliberately" ramming and colliding with the BRP Teresa Magbanua - the Philippine Coast Guard's largest and most modern vessel - deployed to Escoda Shoal in the South China Sea. This included the repeated and intentional ramming of Philippine vessels, causing structural damage, and the use of water cannons.

"The Australian Government urges China to cease these actions, resolve disputes peacefully and adhere to international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and conventions on the prevention of collisions at sea. Australia calls for restraint and reiterates that the 2016 South China Sea Arbitral Award is final and legally binding on the parties," the Australian Foreign Ministry's statement added.

State-owned Philippine News Agency (PNA) reported Saturday that a China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel 5205 repeatedly rammed into BRP-Teresa Magbanua, the biggest ship of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) deployed in April to Escoda Shoal, which is about 75 nautical miles from Palawan.

It mentioned that due to the collision, BRP Teresa Magbanua sustained damage in its bridge wing and freeboard though no injuries to the crew were reported and the ship remained anchored inside the Sabina Shoal.

PNA quoted Commodore Jay Tarriela, the Philippine Coast Guard's spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, as saying that the Chinese Coast Guard vessel carried out "dangerous manoeuver resulting in its direct ramming" into the port bow of BRP Teresa Magbanua.

"The Chinese ship turned around, then rammed the PCG vessel anew, hitting the starboard quarter. After this, it went around and then did another ramming to the PCG vessel. On the port beam of MRRV-9701, the CCG vessel 5205 once again directly and intentionally rammed the PCG vessel," said Tarriela.

The PCG spokesperson had also presented a drone shot before the media, showing that BRP Teresa Magbanua was originally surrounded by People's Liberation Army Navy tugboats, vessels and "Chinese maritime militias".

The latest incident drew sharp criticism from various countries.

"The US condemns the multiple dangerous violations of international law by the PRC, including today's intentional ramming of the BRP Teresa Magbanua while it was conducting lawful operations within the Philippine EEZ. We stand with the Philippines in upholding international law," US Ambassador MaryKay Loss Carlson posted on X.

Last week, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, along with other Pacific leaders, endorsed the Pacific Policing Initiative (PPI) marking a significant regional effort to bolster peace and security throughout the region.

The move, which analysts reckon is aimed at countering China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region, was announced on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Leaders' Meeting in Tonga.

It will enhance the capacity of Pacific nations to address law and order challenges, fulfil internal security needs, and provide mutual support in times of crisis.

Australia will commit approximately $400 million over five years to ensure the PPI delivers on the aspirations of Pacific countries. The country's contribution will include infrastructure costs associated with new policing Centres of Excellence in the region.