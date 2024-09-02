Abu Dhabi Launches Sea-Cage Aquaculture Project Capable Of Producing 100 Tonnes Of Fish Yearly

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 11:10 AM

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has launched the first sea cages aquaculture project in the Capital.

The project aims to contribute to relieving pressure on wild fisheries resources and addressing climate change impacts. It also seeks to support food security objectives in light of the increasing demand for seafood and encourage future investments in the sector.

The project consists of six floating sea cages, capable of producing 100 tonnes of fish annually. Targeted fish species included various local high value species such as Safi Arabi, Gabit, Shaam and Sheri, whereby 168,000 Safi Arabi, 122,000 Gabit, 100,000 Shaam, and 90,000 Sheri fish were released.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Located in the southeast of Delma Island within Al Dhafra Region, the project aims to conduct scientific studies and research on culturing local fish species using floating aquaculture cage systems and develop environmental protocols for sustainable sea-based aquaculture in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

It will also be equipped with an advanced monitoring and data collection system, utilising artificial intelligence, which makes it the first of its kind in the Middle East.

It aims to implement solutions to manage aquaculture operations with high efficiency and will use environmental sensors to monitor marine water quality parameters, including: temperature, pH, salinity, dissolved oxygen, turbidity and ammonia levels. This will also be augmented by underwater and surface cameras to track fish behaviour, feeding efficiency and a smart gateway for data transmission, powered by solar panels.

Prior to establishing the project, EAD implemented a state-of-the-art integrated hydrodynamic and environmental modelling to establish sustainable aquaculture development zones in the Al Dhafra Region. The modelling was carried out to determine the maximum biomass of fish that can be sustainably cultured within selected sites without impacting the environment. The model also included components to study wave and particle movements and water quality to ensure environmental sustainability of the selected sites.

Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of EAD, said:“As part of our efforts to promote sustainable aquaculture in the emirate and implement our sustainable aquaculture policy initiatives, we are conducting the first aquaculture cage project southeast of Delma Island, which will include the cultivation of local fish species that are vulnerable to overexploitation.”

“The project is aligned with the UAE government's vision that prioritises the development of aquaculture due to its potential economic and environmental benefits, while reducing pressures on the decline in natural fish stocks. A careful survey was conducted to determine the most suitable location for the project, using hydrodynamic modelling and a comprehensive survey of various sites.”

ALSO READ:

UAE: Region's first indoor vertical strawberry farm to come up in Abu Dhabi

UAE: Meet 12-year-old girl who owns 20 beehives producing at least 3 honey varieties

UAE: Meet 24-year-old engineering graduate who chose to be a shepherd