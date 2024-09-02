Igniting The Spark Of Learning: Ministry Of Education And Higher Education Unveils 2024-2030 Strategy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In the presence of His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the of Education and Higher Education (MOEHE) officially launched its 2024-2030 strategy under the slogan“Igniting the Spark of Learning.” The event was attended by several esteemed ministers, senior officials, representatives from the educational sector, and representatives from both the public and private sectors.

The ceremony featured a presentation that outlined the Ministry's strategy, highlighting its key programmes and objectives for the coming years, all of which are aligned with the pillars of Qatar National Vision (QNV) 2030. The strategy was introduced as a foundation and roadmap for achieving the objectives of the Human Development pillar outlined in QNV 2030. It focuses on enhancing the attractiveness and quality of higher education for Qataris, building a better-educated and highly motivated talent pool by emphasising the teacher's role, developing the teaching profession, improving the academic supervision models in public and private schools, and updating curricula.

In her keynote address, Her Excellency Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi, Minister of Education and Higher Education, emphasised that the new strategy aligns with the aspirations of the Third National Development Strategy (NDS3) and QNV 2030. She highlighted that the strategy revolves around the teacher, considering them as the foundation of the pursuit of sustainable development, aligned with the Ministry's new vision: 'Empowering Learners for a Sustainable Future'.

Her Excellency also added that the strategy will contribute to identifying opportunities in the coming years by leading innovation and excellence in education, enhancing teachers' skills, and preparing a resilient generation capable of facing future challenges. The strategy is comprehensive, addressing all stages of learning, from pre-primary to post-secondary and continuing education. During her speech, Her Excellency provided a detailed presentation on the strategy's phases, key pillars, and the objectives it aims to achieve through its various programmes and projects.

Following the official launch, His Excellency the Prime Minister, accompanied by other prominent figures, toured the interactive exhibition, which offered a detailed overview of the strategy's new programmes and objectives.

As part of the two-day event, the Ministry is organising several panel discussions with participation from key partners and stakeholders. These discussions will shed light on the key aspects of the strategy, the projects and programmes the Ministry intends to implement under its operational plan, and the responsibilities of the parties involved in supporting and achieving its goals. These discussions include sessions titled 'My School, a Beacon,' 'Bridging Education and Higher Education,' and 'The Teacher's Journey: Empowerment and Excellence.'

Additionally, the accompanying interactive exhibition provides an engaging and informative experience, offering visitors a hands-on opportunity to explore various aspects of the new strategy, its programmes, and projects. Attendees can learn more about the initiative and ask questions to Ministry specialists at designated information stations. Those interested in visiting the exhibition can register at: first day, and also second day.

The Ministry's 2024-2030 strategy aims to advance Qatar's education sector by providing high-quality education, ensuring equal opportunities, continuously developing teachers' skills, and fostering an educational environment aligned with the latest pedagogical practices. It also seeks to realise the Ministry's vision of preparing empowered learners who contribute to sustainable development.