Law Has Finally Caught Up With Amanatullah Khan: Delhi BJP Chief

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Monday said that the law of the land had finally caught up with AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan.

He said this while reacting to the arrest of Amanatullah Khan by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday afternoon.

Sachdeva claimed that illegal recruitments had taken place in the Delhi Waqf Board and the funds meant for public welfare were misused.

He also called for probing all acts of and graft.

Sachdeva further stated, "Amanatullah Khan has finally been caught by the law. The allegations of making illegal recruitments in the Waqf Board and embezzling funds that should have been used for public benefit, are serious. The investigation agencies are doing their job, and he deserves to be punished for his wrongdoings. Whenever there's theft, corruption, or looting, the rule of law in India ensures that those responsible are held accountable."

Sachdeva also criticised AAP leaders for defending Khan, suggesting they should reflect on their actions.

"AAP leaders act like birds who flock to the grain but forget about the trap. If you engage in corruption while in power, you will have to answer to the law. The investigation agencies are doing their job, so why are you so worried if you're innocent? The truth will eventually come out," he added.

Amanatullah Khan, the AAP MLA from Okhla, was arrested by the ED on Monday on charges of money laundering.

The arrest is related to alleged irregularities in recruitment and the leasing of properties by the Delhi Waqf Board.

Earlier in the day, the ED conducted a raid at Amanatullah Khan's residence, leading to a high-voltage drama as officials were initially denied entry into the house.

The case dates back to November 2016 when a complaint was filed against Khan, who was then the Chairman of the Waqf Board.

The complaint accused him of making illegal appointments to various approved and non-approved positions within the Board.

Following a CBI investigation, it was revealed that Khan had deliberately ignored the rules to appoint his close associates.

The CBI registered a case, which was later taken up by the ED for money laundering investigations.