Ashnoor Kaur Can't Stop Eating 'Even When You're On Mark'; Drops BTS Video

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) Ashnoor Kaur, who is currently playing the titular character in 'Suman Indori', has shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) from the shoot of the show, in which we can see her eating during the shot along with co-star Zain Imam.

Taking to Instagram, Ashnoor, who has 9.9 million followers shared a BTS video, in which we can see her wearing an orange kurta and black leggings.

Both Ashnoor and Zain are seen relishing a meal, while they are on their mark for the shot.

The has a tagline, which reads as: "When 2 foodie actors work together".

The young wrote in the caption: "This is when the shot is ready, but the food is too yumm... And you can't stop even when you're on mark @zainimam_official had the plate in his hand EVEN DURING THE TAKE because it was his back in the ots shot - #SumanIndori #BehindTheScenes #BetweenShots".

'Suman Indori' will air from September 3 on Colors TV.

Meanwhile, Ashnoor began her career at the age of five, portraying Prachi in the 2009 show 'Jhansi Ki Rani'. The show based on the life of Lakshmi Bai, the Rani of Jhansi, featured Ulka Gupta in the titular role.

She then essayed the role of young Princess Shobha in the show 'Shobha Somnath Ki'.

Ashnoor has appeared in TV shows-- 'Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha', 'The Adventures of Hatim', 'Tum Saath Ho Jab Apne', 'Siyaasat', 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', 'Prithvi Vallabh', and 'Patiala Babes'.

She was also a part of the 2018 romantic drama 'Manmarziyaan' directed by Anurag Kashyap and written by Kanika Dhillon. The movie starred Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles.

The 20-year-old next has web series 'School Friends 3' in the pipeline. She has been a part of web shows like 'Pari Hun Main', and 'Butterflies'.