Floods, Landslides In Philippines Kill 10

(MENAFN- IANS) Manila, Sep 2 (IANS) Floods and landslides triggered by tropical storm Yagi have killed at least 10 people and left at least one missing in the Philippines, authorities said Monday.

The storm, expected to land on Monday afternoon or evening in the northern Philippines, has dumped rain on most of the country's main Luzon Island, including Metro Manila, Xinhua news agency reported.

The deaths were two from Cebu City in the central Philippines, six in Antipolo City, east of Manila, and two in Naga City, southeast of Manila. Authorities said they died from drowning or separate landslides.

Yagi, called Enteng in the Philippines, is the fifth typhoon to batter the country this year. The country's state weather bureau said that Yagi will maintain its strength on Monday and will dump more rain until it exits the Philippines on Wednesday.

An average of 20 typhoons lash the Philippines every year.

The archipelago is prone to tropical cyclones which trigger heavy rains, flooding, and strong winds, resulting in casualties and destruction of crops and properties.

In 2013, Typhoon Haiyan resulted in the loss of 6,300 lives and caused an estimated $12.9 billion in damages.