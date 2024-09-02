Japan pushes for 4-day workweek

(MENAFN) Japan is actively tackling a persistent shortage by encouraging the adoption of a four-day work week among businesses. The government first advocated for this concept in 2021, following legislative support, but the initiative has faced slow implementation. Currently, only about 8 percent of Japanese companies permit employees to take three or more days off per week, and just 7 percent offer a legally mandated day off, according to data from the Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare. In an effort to boost adoption, especially among small and medium-sized enterprises, the government has launched a comprehensive "work style reform" campaign. This initiative promotes shorter working hours, flexible arrangements, overtime limits, and paid annual leave.



To further support this transition, the Department of Labor is now providing free counseling, grants, and a collection of success stories to encourage more businesses to adopt these practices. The campaign, known as “Innovate How We Work,” aims to create a diverse array of work patterns that cater to different worker needs, fostering a cycle of growth and improved future prospects for employees. Despite these efforts, progress has been slow; only three companies have sought guidance on implementing the new work patterns, and uptake remains limited. For instance, Panasonic Holdings offers a four-day work week to its 63,000 employees in Japan, but only 150 have opted for this schedule.



The push for a shorter work week marks a significant shift in Japanese work culture, traditionally known for its intense work ethic and long hours, which have been integral to the country's post-war economic success. Although 85 percent of employers claim to provide two days off per week and legal limits on overtime are in place, many workers still engage in unpaid overtime. This entrenched culture of excessive work hours presents a considerable challenge as Japan strives to modernize its approach to work-life balance.



