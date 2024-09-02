inflation in Turkey decline, possible shift in interest rates in Egypt

(MENAFN) In Turkey, economic data for August is anticipated to reveal a significant drop in inflation, with estimates suggesting it will fall to approximately 52 percent from 62 percent in July. This reduction represents a notable improvement, aligning with the central bank’s expectations to bring inflation down to around 40 percent by the end of the year. The substantial decrease in inflation is a critical development for Turkey’s economy, reflecting ongoing efforts to stabilize prices and manage economic pressures.



In Egypt, the central bank's upcoming decision on interest rates is closely watched, with the expectation that it will maintain the key rate at 27.5 percent when it meets on Thursday. This rate has been a crucial tool in combating inflation and managing economic stability. However, some analysts are speculating that the central bank might consider initiating a gradual easing of monetary policy, given the consistent decline in price pressures over the past year. Such a move would indicate a shift towards more accommodative measures in response to improving economic conditions.



Both Turkey and Egypt are navigating complex economic landscapes with significant inflationary challenges. While Turkey is seeing a promising reduction in inflation, Egypt's potential shift in monetary policy could signal a new phase in its economic strategy. The outcomes of these developments will be pivotal in shaping the economic trajectories of both countries in the near term.



