Doha: MEEZA QSTP-LLC (Public), Qatar's leading managed IT services and data centres provider, has reached an agreement to deliver 1 megawatt capacity in its M-VAULT4 data centre to a global hyperscalers. The project, with a total contract value exceeding QR100m, extends over the remaining contract period ending in 2036. It aligns with the government's recently announced“Digital Agenda 2030” strategic plans aimed at advancing digital transformation and AI in Qatar.

The of Communications and Information (MCIT) plays a pivotal role in facilitating this strategic partnership, ensuring that the nation's digital infrastructure aligns with the highest global standards. Through its leadership and support, the Ministry continues to drive the country's digital transformation journey, fostering innovation and the development of advanced IT solutions that position Qatar as a regional leader in technology and AI.

This initiative is in line with the MCIT's ongoing efforts to provide the best hosting services, reinforcing Qatar's commitment to becoming a global hub for cloud services. By expanding its data centre capacity, MEEZA is poised to offer enhanced support and enabling businesses across the region to benefit from cutting-edge cloud solutions that meet the highest performance and security standards. MEEZA's M-VAULT4 data centre, now reaching full current capacity, sets the stage for MEEZA's strategic plan to expand its data centre capabilities to meet growing service demand. The initial capacity plan aims to more than triple the existing capacity to reach 50 megawatts at home in the state of Qatar.

Furthermore, and in other MEEZA Data Centre related news, M-VAULT4 Data Centre achieved the maintenance and operations stamp of approval from uptime Institute in recognition of its operational excellence underscoring MEEZA's commitment to maintaining the highest standards in data centre operations.