Chinese Companies Eye Large-Scale Renewable Energy Projects In Azerbaijan
Akbar Novruz
"Chinese companies are interested in large-scale activities to
realise the great potential of renewable energy in Azerbaijan,"
Azernews reports that Eynar Tangen, senior
researcher at the China Globalisation Centre and founder of China
Cities Bluebook Consulting, shared information on the "Economy of
Azerbaijan" (Azərbaycan İqtisadiyyatı) Telegram channel.
Tangen explained that opportunities for collaboration include
the development of green energy corridors and interconnectors, the
export of green energy, and the production and transportation of
green hydrogen and green ammonia.
He also mentioned the potential for energy storage systems.
"Currently, the construction of 60 and 100 MW solar power plants
with Chinese partners is planned," he added.
