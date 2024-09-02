عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Chinese Companies Eye Large-Scale Renewable Energy Projects In Azerbaijan

Chinese Companies Eye Large-Scale Renewable Energy Projects In Azerbaijan


9/2/2024 5:22:11 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

"Chinese companies are interested in large-scale activities to realise the great potential of renewable energy in Azerbaijan," Azernews reports that Eynar Tangen, senior researcher at the China Globalisation Centre and founder of China Cities Bluebook Consulting, shared information on the "Economy of Azerbaijan" (Azərbaycan İqtisadiyyatı) Telegram channel.

Tangen explained that opportunities for collaboration include the development of green energy corridors and interconnectors, the export of green energy, and the production and transportation of green hydrogen and green ammonia.

He also mentioned the potential for energy storage systems. "Currently, the construction of 60 and 100 MW solar power plants with Chinese partners is planned," he added.

MENAFN02092024000195011045ID1108626111


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search