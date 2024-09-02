Chinese Companies Eye Large-Scale Renewable Energy Projects In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

"Chinese companies are interested in large-scale activities to realise the great potential of in Azerbaijan," Azernews reports that Eynar Tangen, senior researcher at the China Globalisation Centre and founder of China Cities Bluebook Consulting, shared information on the "Economy of Azerbaijan" (Azərbaycan İqtisadiyyatı) Telegram channel.

Tangen explained that opportunities for collaboration include the development of green energy corridors and interconnectors, the export of green energy, and the production and transportation of green hydrogen and green ammonia.

He also mentioned the potential for energy storage systems. "Currently, the construction of 60 and 100 MW solar power plants with Chinese partners is planned," he added.