China's Sluggish Factories Spurring Hotter Stimulus Calls

(MENAFN- Asia Times) That loud sputtering sound emanating from China is increasing in volume as factory activity contracts for a fourth straight month.

China's official purchasing managers' (PMI) dropped to 49.1 in August from 49.4 in July. Since April 2023, this key barometer has been below the 50-mark separating expansion and contraction for all but three months.

It suggests that Beijing's efforts to revive Asia's biggest care gaining less traction than hoped.

“We believe more fiscal easing is necessary to help secure the around 5% full-year growth target,” says Yuting Yang, an economist at Goldman Sachs Group.

At the moment, trade tensions with the West and debt troubles weighing on local governments are limiting Beijing's ability to boost consumer spending.

Add in great uncertainty about who might be leading the US economy five months from now – and the magnitude of new tariffs on China-made goods – and Xi Jinping's government is under increasing pressure to spur growth at home.

Xi's“fridges-not-bridges” pivot, as some economists call it, aims to put household spending in the driver's seat.

After the slowdowns of recent history - like the 2008 Lehman Brothers crisis - Beijing switched on the infrastructure engine.

This time, though, with local government finances in distress and overcapacity sweeping the nation, Team Xi is looking to ignite a domestic demand-led growth boom.

The economic payoff for all those massive skyscrapers, six-lane

highways, international airports and hotels, white-elephant stadiums, sprawling shopping districts and amusement parks has become less and less over time. And the bill is now coming due.

Pulling off this transition is easier said than done in the post-Covid-19 era. A deepening property crisis has average consumers bracing for further drops in home prices, which is complicating efforts to cushion the downturn. So are

deflationary trends

spooking global investors.

The resulting blow to confidence is weighing on China's US$17 trillion economy and triggering capital outflows that are sending mainland stocks lower. All this is making it harder for Xi's inner circle to turn things around.

“Unfortunately, our year-old negative forecast for China appears to be playing out,” says economist Richard Martin at advisory firm IMA Asia. He adds that“the rest of Asia will need to prepare for the spillover from China's slump, including the risk of a surge in dumped products.”