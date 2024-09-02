Lady Gaga's Dogs Stolen, Return Prize Is Half A Million Dollars

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Famous American singer, Lady Gaga's dog walker was shot and the culprit stole two of her French bulldogs named, Koji and Gustav on Wednesday night.

According to US media, a man shot her dog walker but was later taken to the hospital, the victim is reportedly in a stable condition, but a male suspect took two of her dogs.

The suspect used a semi-automatic handgun and fled the area in a white sedan vehicle.

BBC reported Lady gaga is very protective of her dogs and she was busy working in Rome on a new Ridley Scott film, GUCCI when the incident happened.

Gaga has reportedly offered $500,000 for the return of her dogs.

Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, known professionally as Lady Gaga, is an American singer, songwriter, and actress, she is also known for her image reinventions and musical versatility.

Having sold 124 million records as of 2014, Gaga is one of the world's

best-selling music artists

and the fourth highest-earning female musician of the 2010s.

French bulldogs in the US are sought for their breeds, a healthy puppy can cost an average of $2,000 and some with exceptional breeding history can be sold for more than $10,000.

The investigation is ongoing in this case, Police told CNN, and that singer's dog walker thankfully survived the attack and is recovering.

