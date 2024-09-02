Iranian Armed Forces General Staff: Raisi's Plane Crashed Into A Mountain

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The General Staff of the of the Islamic Republic of Iran has released its findings regarding the dimensions and causes of the crash of Ibrahim Raisi's plane, the former president of the country, indicating that“complex weather and climatic conditions” led to the plane crash.

According to the report published by the Iranian Armed Forces' investigation team yesterday, Sunday, September 1, the crash of Ibrahim Raisi's plane and its occupants was due to“complex weather and climatic conditions in the region during the spring season.”

The report states that there were no violations or“indications of sabotage in the components and systems of Ibrahim Raisi's plane, which ultimately crashed.”

Regarding previous allegations of external sabotage and other suspicious circumstances surrounding Raisi's plane, the report also confirms that“no suspicious factors” were found.

Ibrahim Raisi, the former president of Iran, tragically perished in an aviation accident on the 319th of May, 2024, along with several other members of his government.

The wreckage of the plane was discovered the following day, on May 20th. The government of Iran confirmed the deaths of Ibrahim Raisi, Hossein Amirabdollahian, the Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ali Hashemi, the Imam of Tabriz, Malek Rahmati, the Governor of East Azerbaijan, and Mahdi Mousavi, the Commander of the Presidential Protection Unit.

