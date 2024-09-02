Tourist Guide! Explore Visa-Free Sri Lanka Which Is Just 75 Minutes From India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) When it comes to travel, everyone wants to go abroad at least once in their life. If you are also planning a foreign trip but are falling short on budget and holidays, then there is no need to worry. Sometimes the plan gets canceled even because of the visa. Today we are going to tell you about such a country. Where visa is not required to travel. Not only this, it can be reached in just 75 minutes. In such a situation, a foreign trip can be planned even in less money.

Actually, this country is none other than India's neighboring country Sri Lanka. Tourists come from far and wide to see the natural beauty of this country. Lakhs of people from India also visit Sri Lanka every year. To make travel between the two countries easier, Indigo has started a direct second flight. Which will go directly from Chennai to Jaffna. Although it takes about 3 hours to reach Sri Lanka, this flight will reduce the journey by 75 minutes. With which passengers will be able to reach Sri Lanka in just one and a half hours. According to media reports, this is the airline's second destination after Colombo, the capital of Sri Lanka, and the 34th international destination. Airlines took this step to meet the increasing demands. More than 21 thousand passengers booked flights to Sri Lanka in the last few months. In such a situation, if you are also planning to visit Sri Lanka, then you can explore these places.







1) Anuradhapura City

If you are going to Sri Lanka, do not forget to visit Anuradhapura city. This city is 2 thousand years old. Here you can see many things related to the glorious history and culture of Sri Lanka. Many forts and old buildings are also located here. According to the information, this city used to be the capital of Sri Lanka in ancient times. It was a major center of Theravada Buddhism, one of the main branches of Buddhism.







2) Jaffna

Located in the Northern Province of Sri Lanka, Jaffna is a Tamil-influenced city. Where facts related to Tamil heritage are seen. You can come here if you are interested in history. Jaffna is also home to many ancient Hindu temples. The colorful markets and unique culture here are captivating. If you are coming to Jaffna, don't forget to taste the street food.







3) Ella Rock

Well, the whole of Sri Lanka is a wonderful example of natural beauty. If you are also a nature lover then you must visit Ella Rock located in this island country. You can also experience trekking here. Ella Rock offers stunning views of lush green tea plantations, beautiful hills and valleys. There is often a crowd of tourists here.







4) Knuckles Mountain Range

The Knuckles Mountain Range is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. At the same time, those who like to do trekking. He must explore this place. The weather here is always cold. From here you can see palm forests, amazing species of wild animals. If you want to take time out from your busy life and go to a peaceful place, then visit it. This is the least crowded place in Sri Lanka.







5) Trincomalee

Sri Lanka has more than one beach. If you want to see the real beauty of the sea, then visit Trincomalee. There are many historical places like water activities, heritage sites and Fort Frederick on the beaches here. Which you can roam around.