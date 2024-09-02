Malaika Arora Faces Backlash For Maldives Vacation Amidst India-Maldives Tensions [PHOTOS]
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Malaika Arora recently shared glimpses of her lavish Maldives vacation, sparking criticism from some quarters. The actress posted pictures and videos of herself enjoying the sun, sand, and sea, but her choice of destination, amidst ongoing Political tensions between India and the Maldives, drew flak from a section of social media users
Malaika Arora recently shared a reel on Instagram, showcasing highlights from her 2024 Maldives vacation. The actress captioned the post "Paradise...." along with emojis of the sun, sea, island, and a smiley face. The reel featured pictures from her trip, capturing the essence of her luxurious getaway
Malaika Arora's Instagram post showcased her enjoying the sun and sand on the beaches of the Maldives. The reel also featured a glimpse of her being welcomed with a traditional Maldivian dance upon her arrival at the resort
The video also showed Malaika Arora spending time in her private infinity pool attached to her room at the resort. She is seen enjoying a glass of green juice while overlooking the ocean. In another clip, she is seen descending the steps of her infinity pool, ready to take a dip in the sea, wearing a black and gold printed bikini
However, Malaika Arora's decision to vacation in the Maldives has sparked criticism from some, particularly in light of recent political tensions between India and the Maldives. Some social media users questioned her choice, with comments like, "Don't you have common sense and patriotism?" highlighting the sentiment
