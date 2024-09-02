Turkish leader, Saudi crown prince talk over Israel's ongoing 'genocide' in Gaza

(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Mohammed bin Salman engaged in a significant phone conversation on Sunday, focusing on Israel's actions in Palestinian territories, which Erdogan condemned as "genocide." According to a statement from Turkey's Communications Directorate, Erdogan stressed the urgency for the international community to intensify pressure on Israel due to what he described as crimes against humanity, particularly in Gaza.



Erdogan and bin Salman discussed the critical need to halt Israeli military operations and address ongoing human rights abuses. Erdogan advocated for a united stance among Islamic nations to tackle the situation and achieve a lasting cease-fire.



The conversation comes amidst an ongoing conflict that began with a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. Despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, Israel has persisted with its offensive on Gaza, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. The blockade has led to severe shortages of essentials like food, clean water, and medicine, severely impacting the civilian population.



International scrutiny continues, with Israel facing accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice. The court has ordered a halt to military operations in Rafah, a city where over one million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded on May 6.

