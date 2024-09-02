Japan imports 22.58M barrels of oil from Saudi Arabia in July

(MENAFN) In July, Japan imported 22.58 million barrels of oil from Saudi Arabia, which accounted for 35.7 percent of its total oil imports for the month, according to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry’s Agency of Natural Resources and Energy. The total amount of oil imported by Japan during this period was 63.32 million barrels, with Saudi Arabia being a major supplier.



Saudi Arabia’s share of Japan’s oil imports was significant, contributing 97.8 percent, or 61.92 million barrels, primarily sourced from six Arab nations including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Sudan, along with the Neutral Zone. The UAE was the largest individual supplier, delivering 31.07 million barrels, which represented 49.1 percent of Japan's total oil imports.



Following the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Sudan each contributed smaller amounts to Japan’s oil supply. Specifically, Kuwait provided 2.22 million barrels (3.5 percent), while Qatar, Oman, and Sudan together contributed a combined total of 4.98 million barrels, or 7.9 percent. The Neutral Zone, a smaller supplier, accounted for 0.7 percent of Japan's total oil imports.



Japan’s oil import strategy is significantly influenced by its geopolitical considerations. With the ongoing bans on oil imports from Iran and Russia, Japan has turned to other regions for its supply. In July, the remaining oil imports came from Southeast Asia (0.9 percent), Central and South America (0.9 percent), the US (0.2 percent), and Oceania (0.2 percent).

