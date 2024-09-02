Papua New Guinea’s Bougainville Island experiences 6.4-magnitude earthquake

(MENAFN) On Sunday, a magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck off the coast of Bougainville Island in Papua New Guinea, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake occurred at 2013 GMT, with its epicenter positioned 57 kilometers (35.4 miles) south of Panguna, a town located on Bougainville Island. The quake struck at a depth of 41 kilometers (25.4 miles), though no immediate reports of damage or casualties have been received.



At this time, no tsunami warning has been issued following the earthquake. The absence of immediate damage reports suggests that the impact on the affected region might be minimal, but authorities are likely monitoring the situation closely to assess any potential effects that could arise in the aftermath of the quake.



Papua New Guinea, located on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," is part of an extensive seismic zone that is known for its high levels of volcanic and earthquake activity. This region is characterized by intense seismic activity due to the friction between the tectonic plates that converge in this area, leading to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.



The Ring of Fire stretches through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin, making it one of the most active seismic zones in the world. As a result, countries within this ring, including Papua New Guinea, regularly experience earthquakes and other geological disturbances as a consequence of the dynamic tectonic processes in this region.

