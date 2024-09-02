Russian Army Loses Another 1,300 Soldiers In Ukraine In Last Day
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian troops in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to September 2, 2024, amounted to about 617,600 people, including another 1,300 people in the last day.
This is stated on the Faceboo page of the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.
In addition, the Defense Forces destroyed 8,601 (+9) Russian tanks, 16,786 (+26) armored combat vehicles, 17,646 (+10) artillery systems, 1,177 (+1) MLRS, 940 (+0) air defense systems, 368 (+0) aircraft, and 328 (+0) helicopters, Operational and tactical UAVs - 14,537 (+30), cruise missiles - 2,557 (+0), ships/boats - 28 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers - 23,925 (+44), special equipment - 2,993 (+2).
The data is being updated.
As Ukrinform reported, on September 1, as of 22:00, 166 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian aggressors took place at the front .
