BREAKING: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Announces Probe Into Allegations Against Top IPS Officers In Police Force
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a significant development, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced an investigation into the allegations against the top IPS officers in the Police force. The probe against ADGP MR Ajith Kumar will be carried out by a police officer of the DGP rank.
