Qatar Chairs 27Th Meeting Of Committee Of Undersecretaries Of Civil Service And Administrative Development Bodies In GCC

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Doha hosted yesterday the 27th meeting of the Committee of Undersecretaries of Civil Service and Administrative Development bodies in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, in preparation for the 20th meeting of the committee of civil service ministers in the GCC countries due to be held on Tuesday, under the chairmanship of the State of Qatar.

The meeting was chaired by Acting Director General of the Civil Service and Development Bureau Saif bin Ali Al Kaabi, in the presence of Their Excellencies the undersecretaries of civil service and administrative development bodies in the GCC countries, and HE Assistant Secretary-General for Economic and Development Affairs at the GCC General Secretariat Khalid bin Ali Al Sunaidi.

It discussed a number of topics related to joint cooperation in the fields of civil service, most notably the progress of the GCC strategy in the field of civil service and human resources development (2021-2025), which was approved in the forty-first session of the Supreme Council, in addition to the initiative of joint training programs and workshops between the GCC countries that comes within the goal of investing in human capital.

The meeting also reviewed the mechanism for implementing the practical training project and the exchange of experts and the program prepared to honor competencies in the civil service sectors of the GCC countries for the year 2024.

It concluded with a number of recommendations that will be presented to the next meeting of the committee of ministers and heads of civil service and human resources bodies in the GCC countries, which is scheduled to be held on Tuesday in Doha.