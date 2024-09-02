Saudi FM enters phone discussions with counterparts to address Gaza violence

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Saudi Foreign Prince Faisal bin Farhan engaged in a series of phone discussions with his counterparts from Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain, and Gambia to address the ongoing violence in Gaza and advocate for Palestinian rights. The conversations aimed to coordinate international efforts to restore Palestinian rights and end the violence perpetrated against them.



During his talk with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, bin Farhan focused on the latest developments concerning the Palestinian issue. They discussed the collective efforts of Islamic nations to uphold Palestine's legitimate rights and enhance coordination to cease the violence and Israeli violations.



In a discussion with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, bin Farhan highlighted the pressing situation in the Palestinian territories. The conversation centered on the need for immediate action to halt significant Israeli violations and to support the establishment of a secure and stable Palestinian state.



The talks with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi emphasized the urgent necessity of a cease-fire and the support for Arab and Islamic initiatives aimed at achieving a fair and comprehensive solution for the Palestinian people, including the creation of an independent state.



Bin Farhan also spoke with Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani about the situation in the Palestinian territories and strategies to enhance Arab-Islamic support for establishing an independent Palestinian state. Additionally, the discussion with Gambia's Foreign Minister Mamadou Tangara reiterated the importance of increasing Arab-Islamic efforts to halt Israeli violations and review ongoing initiatives.



Earlier, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. These conversations underscored the need for intensified efforts to curb Israeli attacks and escalation in Gaza and the West Bank. Since October 7 of the previous year, the Israeli military's expanded operations in the West Bank and intensified settler attacks have resulted in significant casualties and injuries among Palestinians, as reported by the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

