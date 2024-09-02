2024 World Power Battery Conference witnesses signing of 137 projects valued at USD13.4B

(MENAFN) At the 2024 World Power Battery Conference, which kicked off on Sunday in Yibin, Sichuan Province, a total of 137 projects were signed with a combined of 95.25 billion yuan (approximately 13.4 billion U.S. dollars). The conference, which is hosted by the Sichuan provincial government, brought together nearly 400 industry experts and company executives from both domestic and international backgrounds. The primary goal of the event is to establish a platform for international cooperation in the power battery industry and to advance the development of green and low-carbon technologies.



The conference underscored China's progress in building a comprehensive industrial chain for the new energy vehicle (NEV) sector, reflecting the country's booming industry. Among the 137 projects, 133 will be based in Yibin, with a total investment of 84.55 billion yuan. These projects are anticipated to generate over 100 billion yuan in annual output value and create more than 20,000 jobs once fully operational, according to the Yibin municipal department for economic cooperation and new industries.



Since its inception in 2022, the World Power Battery Conference has gained momentum. In the previous two editions of the event, more than 100 projects were signed with a total investment exceeding 200 billion yuan. This demonstrates the growing significance and impact of the conference in fostering industry development and international collaboration.



The continued emphasis on power battery technology and its integration into the NEV industry highlights China's commitment to advancing green and low-carbon solutions while reinforcing its position as a global leader in this sector.

