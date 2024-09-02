Vcuarts Qatar Announces Exciting Array Of Community Classes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar (VCUarts Qatar) – a Qatar Foundation (QF) partner university – has announced a curated lineup of art and design community classes that will run from September 9 to December 11, 2024.

These popular community classes are organized by VCUarts Qatar's Community and Continuing Education (CCE) wing and are designed to engage the creative in everyone, regardless of age, experience, or professional background.

Seven courses and two free taster sessions will be offered to the public. The two free taster sessions focus on branding and design, and smartphone photography. The seven courses cover topics such as film, design and the arts, branding and design theory, digital jewellery design, smartphone photography, creating color from natural pigments, and interior design (both introductory and advanced).

VCUarts Qatar's community classes have proven to be popular for various reasons such as the diversity of topics offered and excellence in instruction. An added draw is that participants are exposed to VCUarts Qatar's state-of-the-art resources.

One of the participants, Ena Caroline Alves Barcia, who participated in a previous edition, shared her experience.

“I took the interior design course to have contact with the University and the local community and to enrich my learning in this area. The classes were very well conducted and interactive, and the presentations were objective and informative. The instructor, Nada Abbara in particular, was very attentive and an incredible professional,” she said.

There have been instances when attendees, inspired by their community classes and the resources at VCUarts Qatar, have applied and been accepted to undergraduate or graduate programs at the University.

Rasha Alkasab, Program Manager for Community and Continuing Education, said,“The Fall 2024 Community Education Program reinforces our commitment to imparting the principles and foundations of art and design to a wider audience beyond the walls of our University. We constantly update existing courses or introduce new ones and you can see that in the diversity of topics – we have something for everyone. In the past, we've noticed how some participants see these classes as an opportunity to pursue something they're interested in, while for others, it's a chance to add to their professional skillsets.”