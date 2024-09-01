Sector Representatives Endorse Time Limits For Shops, Highlight Positive Impact

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Representatives from various sectors, trade unions, and associations on Sunday reaffirmed their support for implementing time limits on the opening and closing of commercial establishments and shops in the capital, with certain exceptions, including supermarkets, grocery stores, cafes, and unclassified restaurants, pharmacies, bakeries, sweet shops, and cinemas.

During a meeting convened by the Amman Chamber of Commerce,

the representatives emphasised that regulating business hours is in the collective interest and will help reduce operating costs while positively impacting the social lives of traders and their employees,

describing the initiative as a significant step forward, contributing to the modernisation of the commercial sector.

The representatives noted that the decision is expected to have positive economic, social, and environmental effects on the trade movement.



They also anticipated that it would encourage the commercial sector transition toward online trade and remote work, supporting the country's shift toward digital transformation.

The attendees stressed the importance of prioritising the national economy and the commercial sector over individual interests,

expressing appreciation for the Amman Chamber of Commerce's efforts to serve the commercial community, facilitate its operations, and address issues of concern.

Khalil Haj Tawfiq, chairman of the Amman Chamber of Commerce, highlighted the chamber's commitment to addressing matters that impact the commercial sector and supporting its growth, noting that the chamber had studied the issue of setting opening and closing hours for shops in the capital, responding to demands from some trade unions.

Haj Tawfiq noted that the chamber would not proceed with implementing these regulations unless there is consensus among the commercial sectors in the capital.



He also highlighted that the Amman Municipality is conducting a study to determine appropriate opening and closing times for shops within residential neighbourhoods to regulate their operations in a manner that minimises disruption to public life.