Bengaluru GOLD Rate Today, Sept 2; Check Latest Price Of 10Gm Gold
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Gold rate has been falling in Bengaluru and throughout the country since the announcement of Budget 2024. Here's what the yellow metal costs in the city on the 2nd of September 2024.
The price of GOLD in Bengaluru today, September 02
22 carat - Rs 6,810/gm
24 carat - Rs 7,151/gm
1 gram - Rs 6,810(Today)
Rs 6,810(Yesterday)
8 grams - Rs 54,480(Today)
Rs 54,480(Yesterday)
10 grams - Rs 68,100(Today)
Rs 68,100(Yesterday)
1 gram - Rs 7,151(Today)
Rs 7,151(Yesterday)
8 grams - Rs 57,208(Today)
Rs 57,208(Yesterday)
10 grams - Rs 71,510(Today)
Rs 71,510(Yesterday)
22-carat GOLD price on August 31, 2024 - Rs 6,820/gm
24-carat GOLD price on August 31, 2024 - Rs 7,161/gm
22-carat GOLD price on August 30, 2024 - Rs 6,830/gm
24-carat GOLD price on August 30, 2024 - Rs 7,172/gm
22-carat GOLD price on August 29, 2024 - Rs 6,830/gm
24-carat GOLD price on August 29, 2024 - Rs 7,172/gm
