FAZE MEDIA & G FUEL REVIVE PARTNERSHIP, ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR SPONSORSHIP, LICENSING DEAL AND EQUITY STAKE FOR FAZE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) G and FaZe Team Up on Community-Focused Initiatives, Launching with FaZe's Month-Long Subathon

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today,

FaZe Clan , one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world, and G FUEL , the leading drink formula for gamers and creators, announced the revival of a new multi-year, multi-million-dollar sponsorship and licensing deal.

G FUEL and FaZe Clan Revive Partnership

Continue Reading

This partnership is one of the largest transactions in GameSquare's history, where FaZe Media will receive an equity component in G FUEL as part of the contract, further aligning the two companies' core community-focused values and fostering deeper collaboration to drive growth and engagement within the gaming ecosystem. This marks FaZe Media's first long-term sponsorship deal, highlighting the brand's commitment to building sustainable and impactful relationships within the industry.

"Reuniting with G FUEL

is a full circle moment for us," said FaZe Banks, CEO of FaZe Media and founder of FaZe Clan. "As we focus on reconnecting with our roots, this partnership represents more than just a business deal-it's a revival of the legendary history from the OG FaZe days. We're excited to kick off this new chapter with G FUEL and look forward to creating content and new products together."



To kick off the partnership, G FUEL will be the presenting sponsor for the FaZe Clan Subathon, a month-long streaming marathon running in September. During the Subathon, the FaZe House will be renamed the "FaZe G FUEL House" as an homage to FaZe Clan's original NYC house that G FUEL sponsored back in 2014. The Subathon event will set the tone for the renewed partnership, showcasing the power of UGC and the influence of FaZe's creators. FaZe Media and G FUEL will also launch in-person collaborations and co-branded products throughout the partnership to further solidify the synergy between energy drinks and gaming culture.

"I've always felt that the original G FUEL and FaZe partnership was best-in-class, so working with Banks and the FaZe team to reignite this collaboration and deepen our relationship within our diverse community of fans, customers, creators, and partners is exciting. This comes at a perfect time; with FaZe pushing boundaries and nurturing the next generation of content creators, we are continuing to innovate with new products and categories to meet the needs of our evolving customer base. As our partnership takes shape, we're excited to drive engagement across the global gaming and creator communities," said G FUEL CEO Bryan Crowley.

The partnership emphasizes a strategic focus on content from FaZe's renewed talent roster, which has been attracting rapidly growing audiences with live streaming viewership tripling in July 2024 (Stream Hatchet ). The formation of FaZe Media put control back in the hands of creators and after a historic relaunch in April of this year, the brand's content and community has been reignited. By partnering with G FUEL, FaZe aims to further this reinvigoration, avoiding corporate branded content and prioritizing authentic, organic creativity from the talent.



G FUEL has a strong record of successful creator partnerships, crafting authentic, trend-setting formulas for gaming culture enthusiasts. This collaboration builds on a celebrated lineup of influencer-driven creations, including hits like Jynxzi, PewDiePie, Ninja, Butters, FaZe Rug, and more, paving the way for future product launches and giveaways. An early adopter, G FUEL continues to be a leader in bringing communities the best products, collectibles, and experiences for pop culture, gaming, and lifestyle enthusiasts.

With FaZe's heightened focus on bringing the brand back to its origins, reuniting with G FUEL is a natural step in reviving the true meaning of FaZe.

About G FUEL

G FUEL is a game-changing, performance-driven alternative to standard energy and hydration products. Founded in 2012, G FUEL boasts an expansive, Zero Sugar product lineup that includes its signature Energy Formul in powder tub, stick packs and ready-to-drink can , a powdered Energy + Protein Formul and powdered Hydration Formul . G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, with a global social media footprint of over 500 million followers and product distribution to over 125 countries. Thanks to its years of proven success and resonance in gaming and entertainment, G FUEL has forged iconic partnerships with pop culture creators, professional athletes, major game publishers and internationally-recognized entertainment studios.





Join the movement today at GFUE and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

About FaZe Clan

FaZe Clan is one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world. Created by gamers, for gamers, FaZe began in 2010 by a group of internet kids who turned their passion into a successful career path and formed a die-hard community along the way. Today, FaZe Clan represents a vast roster of creators who aim to inspire the next generation in making their dreams a reality.

FaZe operates across multiple verticals designed to reimagine gaming, sports, culture and entertainment. FaZe has partnered with blue-chip brands such as Porsche, GHOST® and McDonald's, and record-breaking fashion and lifestyle collaborations featuring Nike, Takashi Murakami, Lyrical Lemonade and more - all centered around its top-tier talent collective with gaming rooted at the core. Reaching over 240M followers across social platforms globally, FaZe's roster consists of world-class gamers, streamers, content creators and esports professionals known for delivering disruptive, original content and its gaming division houses 10+ competitive esports teams.

For more information, visit , and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch.

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare's (NASDAQ: GAME ) mission is to revolutionize the way brands and game publishers connect with hard-to-reach Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. Our next generation media, entertainment, and technology capabilities drive compelling outcomes for creators and maximize our brand partners' return on investment. Through our purpose-built platform, we provide award winning marketing and creative services, offer leading data and analytics solutions, and amplify awareness through FaZe Clan, one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world. With one of the largest gaming media networks in North America, as verified by Comscore, we are reshaping the landscape of digital media and immersive entertainment. GameSquare's largest investors are Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the Goff family.

To learn more, visit .

Media Relations

G FUEL

Email: [email protected]



FaZe Media:

Chelsey Northern / The Untold

Phone: (254) 855-4028

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE G FUEL