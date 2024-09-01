King Chairs New Aqaba Process Round

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba,Sep. 1 (Petra)-His Majesty King Abdullah II on Sunday chaired a new round of the Aqaba Process initiative, attended by His Royal Highness Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.The round, attended and His Royal Highness Prince Feisal bin Al Hussein, covered means to enhance airspace management to deal in an organised manner with the expanding use of drones for civilian purposes, while also keeping up with the latest technologies in this field.International experts in drone and airspace management, CEOs of international companies specialised in this field, and representatives of several countries participated in the Aqaba Process round.Discussions also addressed the importance of expertise exchange on regulating the use of drones for civilian and military purposes, while countering any potential threats caused by their misuse, such as exploiting them in smuggling operations.The Aqaba Process initiative, launched by His Majesty in 2015, aims to enhance security and military coordination and cooperation, and exchange of expertise between various regional and international parties.Due to international interest in the Aqaba Process coordination mechanism, some of its rounds have been held abroad, in Albania, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Rwanda, the United States, the United Nations, Singapore, Spain, Norway, and Brazil, in partnership with Jordan.