Moscow reports recovery of 17 bodies after crash of Russian Mi-8 helicopter in Kamchatka

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations announced the recovery of seventeen bodies following the crash of a Russian Mi-8 helicopter in the Kamchatka Peninsula. The helicopter had been carrying 19 tourists and three crew members when it went missing on Saturday. Preliminary reports from Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency had indicated that the aircraft was unaccounted for, prompting an immediate search operation.



The helicopter’s crash was confirmed earlier by the Ministry of Emergency Situations, which has since been leading the search and recovery efforts at the crash site. The intensive search operation, which included both ground and aerial efforts, has managed to recover the bodies of seventeen individuals. However, two passengers remain missing, and efforts continue to locate them.



The incident highlights the risks associated with operating aircraft in remote and challenging environments like the Kamchatka Peninsula, known for its rugged terrain and unpredictable weather. The Ministry of Emergency Situations is working to understand the cause of the crash while coordinating with other agencies to provide support to the families of the victims.



The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and authorities are focusing on retrieving the remaining missing persons. The situation has prompted a broader review of safety protocols and search and rescue operations in the region to prevent future tragedies and ensure the safety of travelers in such remote areas.

