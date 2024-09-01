China's summer travel season concludes with record performance in railway system

(MENAFN) China's summer travel season, which lasted for 62 days, concluded with a record-breaking performance in the country's railway system, according to a statement released by China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (China Railway) on Sunday. From July 1 to August 31, the railways handled an impressive 887 million passenger trips, marking a 6.7 percent increase compared to the same period last year. This significant rise underscores the growing reliance on railways for travel during the summer months, reflecting the robust demand for transportation across the nation.



Throughout this period, the railways managed an average of 14.31 million passenger trips per day, highlighting the immense scale of operations required to accommodate the surge in summer travel. The data also revealed that over 14.32 million tickets were purchased by students, a clear indication of the role the rail system plays in facilitating the return of college students to their homes for the summer vacation. This figure underscores the importance of the summer travel season for students and the logistical efforts needed to meet their travel needs.



In addition to passenger transport, the railways also played a crucial role in freight movement, transporting a total of 670 million tonnes of goods during the summer period. This included 250 million tonnes of thermal coal, which is essential for powering the nation's energy grid during the peak demand season. The dual focus on both passenger and freight services highlights the railway system's integral role in supporting both the economy and daily life in China, particularly during periods of heightened activity.



To ensure smooth and safe operations during this busy season, China Railway implemented a comprehensive transportation plan, which included increasing capacity and introducing passenger-friendly measures. These preparations were crucial in managing the high volume of travelers and ensuring that the railways could handle the increased demand effectively. The summer travel season, characterized by a surge in college students returning home, family visits, and tourist trips, is one of the busiest times for China's railway system, making these operational strategies vital for maintaining stability and order during this period.

MENAFN01092024000045015839ID1108624147